Italian Capitan Findus, sticks never go out of style

Eight out of 10 Italians consider them an inimitable legend, a passion that cuts across every generation. From young people from GenZ to Millennials, as well as families with children and those with teenagers: we are talking about fish fingers branded BirdsEyes in UK (in Italian "Bastoncini", by Capitan Findus), to which Findus wanted to dedicate a celebratory moment in Milan and an investigation into the consumption habits of this product. But the moment was also an opportunity to present to consumers in more detail an important and symbolic initiative for the company, as Renato Roca, Country Manager Findus Italia explains in this report. The company has pledged to protect consumers by limiting price increases, even though production costs have not yet fallen significantly.

Not just a symbolic operation: for the international company that controls the brand (Nomad Foods) it is also a commitment from a financial point of view that closely concerns Italy, given that the production of the sticks takes place in the Italian factory in Cisterna di Latina, where 28 million euros were invested in 5 years.

Watch the video: