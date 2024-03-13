The German Gea patented food monitoring system

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Gea Foods, one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems for the food and beverage sectors with offices in Italy, is launching a new sensor system for the monitoring of food products. The GEA NiSoMate patent will be presented for the first time at this year’s Anuga foodtec, to be held from 19 to 22 march 2024 in Koln, Germany. With the new system, liquids are continuously analyzed in line to ver...