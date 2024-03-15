It does not receive public funding
USA: $40.5 million for organic market development

According to the government, over 27 thousand producers and more than 31.8 million consumers will benefit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded approximately $40.5 million for 60 grant projects through the Organic Market Development Grant program. These projects will support the development of new and existing organic markets, support the infrastructure to improve processing capacity, explore emerging technologies to promote organic products, and p...

