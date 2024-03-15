Exports of Italian soft wheat flours and durum wheat semolina on the rise in 2023

In 2023, the volume of Italian exports of soft wheat flours and durum wheat semolina was approximately 295,000 tonnes and 131,000 tonnes respectively, with an increase compared to 2022 of 4.7 percentage points for wheat flours. soft wheat and 13.6 percentage points for durum wheat semolina. Thus Italmopa - Industrial Millers Association of Italy, commenting on the data on foreign trade relating to last year, released by Italian Institute of Statistic (ISTAT).

“The overall export numbers for soft wheat and durum wheat flours highlight, once again, a positive trend, in terms of value but also in volume. The growth trend, now consolidated, confirms, once again, the indisputable quality and great versatility of the flours and semolina produced by our milling industries", highlights Andrea Valente , president of Italmopa. “These are products at the basis of 'Made in Italy' food obtained thanks to the extraordinary ability of Italian millers in selecting and mixing the best grains, regardless of their origin, to obtain flours and semolina that fully respond to the multiple needs of the market and the requests increasingly attentive of consumers".

France, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain were, again in 2023, the main destination countries for our exports of soft wheat flours but the particularly significant increases in volumes exported to all the main EU countries should also be highlighted , the Persian Gulf countries and Japan. As regards durum wheat semolina, France, Germany and Belgium represent our main outlet markets, absorbing almost half of the global volume of our exports.