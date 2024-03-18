End of the war between Masi and Renzo Rosso

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The war started a few months ago between Masi and Renzo Rosso, who held 10% of Masi until a few days ago, ends. After months of dealings and threats of lawsuits, the last of which on february 20 by launched by `Red Circle Investment and Brave Wine Agricultural Company in the weekend just ended peace broke out. More precisely, Mr. Diesel stepped back. What happened is contained in a joint statement...