F.lli Branca, Claudia Ciacci new general manager

Fratelli Branca Distillerie announces the appointment of Claudia Ciacci as general manager. Graduated in Management engineering at La Sapienza University in Rome, Ciacci began her professional career in the historic company of Fernet in 2016: in the milanese company icon of the Beverage & Spirits sector for almost 180 years, the manager has held key international roles "demonstrating leadership and innovation skills in different business areas, most recently as chief operating officer and board member". Before joining Branca, Ciacci gained significant experience as Project Manager at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants (2012 to 2016) and as a financial analyst at Procter & Gamble (2008 to 2012).

During his career, the presentation statement underlines, "Ciacci has been able to develop strategic and financial skills, which he then successfully applied at Branca International. During his professional career he led strategic projects globally, contributing to the digital transformation and sustainability of the company. His vision and his ability to lead change have contributed significantly to the strengthening of Branca’s position in the global market".

Under the leadership of president Niccolò Branca and Ciacci itself, "the company aims to further consolidate its presence on the Italian market, continuing to innovate and develop winning strategies under the company motto 'Novare Serbando' which aims to innovate while maintaining its roots".

"Thanks to many years within the group, I have been able to assimilate the values of this historic company that will be an integral part of my commitment in this new role -comments Ciacci after the appointment-. I am aware that there are many challenges ahead, but we are a cohesive company ready to demonstrate our strength to the world, made of quality, tradition and innovation".