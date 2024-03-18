Unigrains Italia has entered the capital of La Prensa Etichette

Prensa Etichette opens its capital to Unigrains Italia, Bnp Paribas Bnl Equity Investments, Alexa Invest and Civesio Printing. This is confirmed by the official statement of one of the institutional investors, namely Civesio Printing, which is part of the management team of La Prensa, confirming that Unigrains Italia, a subsidiary of the main agro-food investment company specialized in Europe, has entered the capital of La Prensa Etichette, specialized in printing and finishing labels for the mineral water and consumer products sector. The economic terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

With its 4 production plants (with a total area of over 10,000 square meters) and a staff of 130 employees, La Prensa, a company based in San Giuliano Milanese (Milan) has a turnover of about 40 million Euros in the year 2023: produces over 7,000 tons of paper labels and 1,500 tons of plastic labels each year.

With the support of new investors the company, underlines the statement, "will explore opportunities for growth, including through external acquisitions, presenting itself as a consolidator in a dynamic but still fragmented market, leveraging on its unique expertise in procurement, sales network and range of offer".

As part of this transaction, illimity Bank acted as the sole lender of the acquisition through its corporate banking division, the bank’s business area dedicated to enterprises. In order to achieve its growth objectives, La Prensa intends to strengthen its management teams, inserting technical-commercial profiles that can bring new skills and support the industrial shareholder in this new development phase.

"With this operation we take an ambitious step forward with the help of a financial partner specialized in the agri-food sector, which will support us in our growth both organic and external", underlines Emanuele Delfino, president of the La Prensa Group.

"We have been following the packaging sector for some time, in which we have already invested successfully in the past -adds Francesco Orazi, General Manager of Unigrains Italia-. We consider the secondary packaging and labels sector as a high potential supply chain, both for organic growth and for acquisitions. We intend to support La Prensa both from a commercial point of view, in the light of the network of relationships that we have developed, and in terms of scouting potential acquisitions".

"I am pleased that BNP Paribas BNL Equity Investments joins the Delfino family and Unigrains Italy to support the development of La Prensa -explains Vittorio Ogliengo, CIB Italy chairman of BNP Paribas and president of BNP Paribas Equity Investments-. The long track record of the BNP Paribas group in the packaging sector has allowed us to appreciate the goodness of the project and we hope to be able to bring value to support growth".

"Prensa represents the second operation of the Alexa Group after a few months from the first and we are happy to support the Delfino family, Unigrains Italia and BNP Paribas BNL EquityInvestments in the ambitious growth path that La Prensa intends to pursue in the coming years -comments Carmelo Melfi, founder of the Alexa-. We believe that the packaging and label sector has a high potential for development and we are confident that La Prensa’s growth path can be accelerated by targeted acquisitions of other industries".