Montenegro Group chooses Centric PLM to accelerate development and innovation

Centric Software, the Product lifecycle management market leader, announce that Gruppo Montenegro, Italian food and spirits market leader, went live with their Centric Plm implementation in 3 months. They have already improved coordination and collaboration between teams with Centric PLM’s single version of the truth.

Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, price and sell food & beverage and consumer products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

“ “The day I joined Gruppo Montenegro, we decided to adopt a PLM solution -says Enrico Clerici, digital transformation director at Gruppo Montenegro-. PLM was identified as a strategic initiative that holds immense potential for growth and success. “PLM is the most important foundation in the digital transformation process because it encompasses a comprehensive set of process, systems and tools that optimize the entire product lifecycle, from concept to launch. We selected Centric PLM for food and beverage because it is a modern, user-friendly and scalable PLM. We have had positive feedback from various teams. Despite being in the early stages, we have already achieved improvements in innovation, collaboration and coordination specifically with respect to data security and documentation consistency”.

Before embarking on their digital transformation journey with Centric PLM, Gruppo Montenegro identified the need to seamlessly connect teams, data and processes to improve transparency and communication: the goals were to reduce the time spent on manual work and searching for data stored in disparate locations. Ultimately Gruppo Montenegro wanted to streamline and accelerate new product development and enhance innovation in product and packaging processes.

Centric PLM is being utilized across 10 departments in six spirit brands and six food brands. Collaboration between cross-functional teams has been improved, specifically when defining packaging and labelling briefs, sourcing packaging items, ensuring compliant labelling information and proofing artwork.. Collaborative teams using PLM include Innovation, R&D, finance, packaging and quality.

"We are thrilled that Gruppo Montenegro has chosen Centric PLM as the foundation for their product lifecycle process -says Chris Groves, ceo of Centric Software-. It is an honor to be partnered with a leading heritage Italian company on the path of growth and digital transformation”.

Established in Bologna, Italy in 1885 by a skilled herbalist, Gruppo Montenegro has evolved into a leading Italian spirits and food manufacturer through a culture of uncompromising commitment to quality and innovation. The Group’s brands hold the iconic “Made in Italy” status and their inspirational vision is “Quality of life, any time of the day.” Today, Gruppo Montenegro boasts over 328 million Euros turnover per year across its separate food and spirits divisions and is the second largest spirit player in Italy. They produce two of the top spirit brands in Italy and possess an iconic portfolio of leading food brands including Bonomelli, Cannamela and Cuore. The Group has just over 380 team members, operates three primary plants and two secondary plants in Italy and distributes products across more than 70 markets in North America and Europe.