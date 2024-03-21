Ferrero enters the italian energy bar market with Fulfil

Chef Express among the sales points of the new product.

The Ferrero Group enters the energy bar market for the first time with the Fulfil brand acquired in 2023, which allows it to expand into the important better-for-you segment, meeting the needs and trends in evolution of consumers, with the aim of establishing itself as a leader in Italy. The energy bar market in Italy is worth 79 million euros and has recorded dynamic growth in the last three years of 45% in value. Within it, protein bars dominate the sector with a value of 67 million euros (+43% in 2023 compared to the previous year) and 84% in terms of market share. In 2023, over 4 million families bought energy bars with an average frequency of 4.8 purchases, representing an increase of over 30% compared to the previous year.

The Fulfil novelty fits into the energy bar segment as a protein bar rich in 9 vitamins and low in sugar, with a delicious external chocolate coating and a soft interior, to offer consumers an intense taste experience. The offer of energy bars in Italy in recent years has changed its positioning, moving from a range of specific products for sport to the proposal of snacks for an active lifestyle, chosen by the consumer not only on the basis of nutritional characteristics, but also for taste and practicality of consumption and the Fulfil novelty fits precisely in this direction.

The new Fulfil protein bars will be distributed in large-scale retail trade, in the Out of Home channel, in particular in the Chef Express and Autogrill sales points, and in the gyms, sports clubs and pharmacies channel in four different flavor variants: chocolate & hazelnut, crunchy chocolate with milk, chocolate & salted caramel, chocolate & peanut cream. They stand out from an organoleptic and nutritional point of view for their high protein content (at least 34 g of protein per 100 g of product), low sugar content (less than 5 g of sugar per 100 g of product) and are enriched with 9 vitamins (E, C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9 and B12). Each bar provides at least 30% of the recommended daily intake (VNR) of vitamins. Excellent as a practical snack to be enjoyed at any time of the day, they are perfect for consumption "on the go" thanks to the practical 55 g pack.

Fulfil is a product that was born in Ireland in 2016 and became the market leader in the country in just one year. In 2017 it was launched in Great Britain, where it ranked second in the protein bar market. It reached 50 million bars sold in 2019 and landed in the USA in 2020, reaching 120 million pieces sold in 2021. At the end of June 2022, the Ferrero Group finalized the acquisition of Fulfil Nutrition, a vitamin and protein bar company from high quality, and will then make its debut in the Italian market in 2024. Fulfil Nutrition sells directly in the UK, as well as distributing to Ireland and other European and Asia Pacific markets.