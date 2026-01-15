Ardian acquires Spanish company IVB Wellness Lab

Ardian has signed an agreement to acquire a stake in IVB Wellness Lab, an innovative and rapidly growing supplement brand in Spain. With this investment, Ardian's Growth team is collaborating with IVB's founding team and current minority shareholder Label Capital to accelerate IVB's expansion in Spain and across Europe and support its product innovation strategy. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026; financial details were not disclosed.



IVB Wellness Lab ("IVB"), a leading Spanish company in the research, development, and distribution of scientifically proven nutritional supplements, has welcomed Ardian, a global private investment firm, as a minority shareholder. Founded in 2021 by Isabel Viña Bas , Valerio Soto Ferri, and Carlos Viña Bas , IVB has established itself as one of the most dynamic nutritional supplement brands in Spain, operating in a market driven by sustainable lifestyle and health consumer trends.



Headquartered in Valencia, IVB differentiates itself through its specialized ingredient sourcing and a unique approach that includes clinical oversight and hospital partnerships. Based on a resource-efficient model, IVB offers a variety of products, from essential nutritional supplements (e.g., magnesium and omega-3) to advanced formulations targeted at general wellness areas such as women's health.



Initially launched as a digital-first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, IVB has developed a strong and engaged community and achieved industry-leading revenue growth. IVB has also rapidly expanded into the pharmacy channel, already reaching approximately 2,000 pharmacies across Spain.



This partnership, the official press release emphasizes, "marks an important milestone" in IVB's growth journey, which aims to expand its operations in Spain, strengthen its data-driven D2C growth, support its international expansion, and consolidate its innovation capabilities.



Ardian will work closely with the co-founders and management team and will leverage its experience developing high-growth businesses in the consumer and healthcare sectors to strengthen IVB's commercial and operational foundation.



"IVB Wellness Lab," explain Alexis Saada , Head of Growth and Senior Managing Director at Ardian, and Frederic Queru , CEO of Ardian, "stands out for product innovation designed to meet specific consumer needs, leveraging strategic omnichannel distribution. We are proud to partner with this experienced, ambitious, and complementary founding team to support IVB in achieving its growth objectives in Spain and internationally, leveraging Ardian's talent network, health and digital expertise, and international resources."



"We are extremely proud," added Isabel Viña Bas , Valerio Soto Ferri, and Carlos Viña Bas , co-founders of IVB, "of how IVB Wellness Lab has evolved, driven by product excellence, scientific research, community engagement, and disciplined execution. The partnership with Ardian marks a key milestone for IVB and allows us to strengthen our foundations while accelerating our ambition in Spain and abroad."