Pleiades Capital Acquires Vittoria Health Nutrition From Orienta Capital Partners

Orienta Capital Partners, a company specializing in investments in SMEs with high growth potential and Advisory Company of the Real Economy sector of Faro Alternative Investments, has finalized the sale of Vittoria Health Nutrition (Vhn) through the transfer of the stake held by the holding Romagnadiet, equal to 70% of the company, to Pleiades Capital, a financial holding company active in direct investments and sponsorship of club deals owned by venture capital and private equity. The operation by Pleiades Capital was carried out through a club deal co-financed at 20% by the sponsor.

Vhn is a company focused on the production of high-protein snacks, with a specialization in wafer products, and operates primarily in the sports and health nutrition segments. The strategic plan defined by Pleiades Capital includes significant investments aimed at strengthening the team, increasing production capacity and enhancing research and development activities, with the aim of supporting and accelerating Vhn's growth path. The company aims to maintain a high standard of quality, continuing to serve the sports and health nutrition segment. The growth strategy also includes opportunities for external growth.

Guido Dracone , minority shareholder and current CEO, will continue to lead the company in this new phase of development. Thanks to Orienta's support, Vhn has started an important industrial and commercial transformation process. Significant investments have been made in production automation plants, a new Plant Manager has been introduced to lead the efficiency phase and the customer portfolio has expanded significantly, acquiring new strategic customers in the healthy snacks segment.

Pleiades Capital is a private permanent capital holding company, created by Marcello Tedeschi and Andrea Levi, which acts as a corner investor and promoter of club deals on SMEs and start-ups with high growth potential. The two founders, with highly synergic skills, aim to actively support the investee companies with a particular focus on the economic, financial, production areas and a particular emphasis on improving the sustainability profile. All club deals are mainly financed by entrepreneurial families and managers in the financial sector who are available to further support the investee companies with their networks. At the moment Pleiades Capital participates directly with minority investments in ten entrepreneurial projects in the start-up phase.

Vittoria Health Nutrition, a company based in Cherasco (Cuneo), is active in the production and distribution of sugar-free, high-protein and wafer chocolate products in private labels, dedicated to sports and health nutrition. In 2024, it recorded revenues of approximately 4 million euros (of which approximately 60% recorded abroad), with an operating margin of over 15% and revenue growth forecasts of 20% in the current year.

Orienta Capital Partners is an investment firm that, with vision and entrepreneurial approach, supports target companies in key moments of their life cycle, bringing deep industrial and financial experience.