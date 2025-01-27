Ferrero expands to the US with protein snacks

Ferrero, a global confectionery company, has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Power Crunch from the Bio-Nutritional Research Group. Founded in 1996, Power Crunch has seen strong growth recently with its popular protein snack portfolio, including a variety of high-protein bars and chips, launched in 2024. As part of the transaction, Ferrero will acquire a site in Irvine, California and approximately 50 employees will join the Ferrero Group in North America. The transaction, whose economic terms have not been disclosed, should be concluded in the coming weeks, subject to the usual closing conditions.

"We are excited to welcome Power Crunch into the Ferrero family and our ever-expanding product portfolio in the US, said Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America-. The craftsmanship and thoughtful investment that Ferrero applies to its portfolio has determined our success in all categories. We look forward to applying the same formula to the best product category for you, starting with the signature products made by the outstanding Power Crunch team".

Power Crunch’s entry into Ferrero is an extraordinary opportunity -said Kevin Lawrence, founder and ceo of Power Crunch-. The company’s commitment to quality and its ambitions in the best snacks category will help bring Power Crunch to more consumers than ever before".

The acquisition further supports Ferrero’s expansion in the best-selling product category, following the acquisitions of Fulfil in March 2024 and Eat Natural in Europe. It is also the latest in a series of acquisitions that are growing Ferrero’s footprint in the US, following the integration of the daily chocolate brands Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch and the cookie brands Keebler, Famous Amos and Mother’s. Iowa-based ice cream company Wells Enterprises joined the Ferrero Group in 2022.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees at 15 factories and warehouses and eight offices across North America, including the US, Canada and the Caribbean.