Biofarma: Alberto Urli appointed new CEO

Biofarma Srl, a global specialist in the CDMO sector for nutraceuticals and cosmetics, announces the appointment of Alberto Urli as the Group's new CEO. Urli has achieved excellent results since joining the Group in 2022, playing a key role in Biofarma's transformation into a truly multinational company, thanks to the implementation of unified and standardized processes and services across countries. As the Group's Chief Operating Officer, Urli was instrumental in enhancing customer service excellence, promoting scientific innovation, and improving production quality. He also oversaw two strategic investments in France and the United States, demonstrating Biofarma's commitment to placing customers at the heart of its business model.

Germano Scarpa , founder and president of Biofarma, who has led the Group as CEO for the last 15 months, will continue to support Biofarma in his role as president, ensuring continuity for customers and alignment with the core values on which, together with Gabriella Tavasani , he founded Biofarma almost 40 years ago.

Biofarma Group also welcomed Jonathan Arnold as President of the group's holding company. His international experience in the CDMO sector, gained at leading companies such as Catalent and Patheon, will help further strengthen Biofarma Group's global leadership position.

The new management structure will further strengthen the Group's commitment to service, innovation, and excellence for its employees, customers, and partners, in keeping with Biofarma's history. The goal is to consolidate its position as a leading global CDMO in the nutraceutical and cosmetics sector. Biofarma will continue to develop innovative solutions and technologies to sustainably improve people's health and well-being.

The new CEO emphasizes: "Over the past few years, I have observed the strength of our teams and the passion that drives every project. We will continue to support our customers' success by strengthening innovation, excellence, and sustainability. We look to the future with determination, ready to further consolidate our global leadership." Germano Scarpa , founder and president of Biofarma, adds: "When a company chooses its new CEO from within, it sends a strong message: ambition can become reality and personal growth is a genuine value. Alberto Urli's appointment is not just a choice of continuity; it brings new energy and is a catalyst that will boost the entire organization, bringing us even closer to our customers."