Mars USA invests $70 million in innovation

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The US snack company Mars has announced an investment of over $70 million in its Hackettstown, New Jersey headquarters to improve innovation and production. The company, according to the official statement, intends to create an Innovation Study of research and development that includes "a new test kitchen and packaging laboratory, as well as improving production efficiency and food safety at the Hackettstown...