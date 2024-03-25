Nespresso: opens on-the-go cafes in central London

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

A brown wooden coffee bar with coffee machines and pastries on the counter. Luxury coffee brand Nespresso has launched into the UK's on-the-go coffee market with its new café concept, The Nespresso Bar. The bar will be located near Liverpool Street station in central London, a place carefully selected for its status as one of the most frequented by commuters in the British capital.Coffee culture in...