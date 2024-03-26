Startup: Spanish Incapto cashes round from €6 million

The company promotes the consumption of specialty coffee from fair trade producers.

There is also the family office of the Drago family (among the owners of the De Agostini group) among the investors in Incapto, a Spanish startup that promotes the consumption of sustainable and fair-trade specialty coffee beans, which closed an investment round of 6 million euros. Leading the investment was the holding company P101 Sgr, which was also joined by investors already members JME Ventures, Atresmedia, the Portuguese fund Bynd, in addition to the company Drago.

Founded just over three years ago by Francesc Font and Joaquim Mach, together with Beatriz Mesas, a professional coffee taster, the startup has a business model based on subscriptions to speciality coffee, both for companies and individuals and has already reached 20 thousand customers and more than 2000 companies connected to the platform, closing 2023 with a turnover of 7 million euros, which is expected to double in 2024. Incapto also allows you to buy super automatic coffee machines to enjoy the freshly ground product, quickly and without generating any unnecessary waste.

According to a note, "the operation will allow the Catalan reality to continue its path of European expansion begun in Italy, France and Portugal".

The note also explains that 60 billion coffee capsules are produced worldwide every year and that 80% of them end up in landfills or incinerators.

"These data -according to Incapto- make the transition to sustainable solutions even more urgent from an environmental and human point of view, if we consider that 91% of the population drinks at least one cup a day in Italy, the 7th country in the world for consumption, with over 5 million bags each year. All in a global market that counts 9.5 billion kg of coffee produced annually, destined to triple by 2050".