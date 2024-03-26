It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Parmigiano Reggiano: over 3 billion euros for consumption in 2023

Production remains stable, total sales rise, both in Italy and abroad

This morning, during the annual press conference in Milan, the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium presented the economic data for 2023. For the PDO, it was a year of great challenges: dairies and commercial operators placed the highest production on the market, that of 2021 (4.1 million wheels), in a context linked to the macroeconomic uncertainties caused by international conflicts and the inflationary...

lml - 39434

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar