Parmigiano Reggiano: consortium celebrates 90 years

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium reaches its 90th anniversary, with production more than quadrupling. At the time of its birth (27 July 1934), over 2000 dairies joined it, processing around 37 thousand tonnes of product. In 2023, the 292 participating dairies (located in the area of origin of the PDO, which includes the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Mantua to the right of the Po river...