Icam chocolate beats the crisis: 2023 closed with revenues +7%

Icam Cioccolato, a company based in Orsenigo (Como), a leader in the production and marketing of chocolate and cocoa semi-finished products, announces the closure of 2023 with a turnover of 216.5 million Euros, an increase of 7% compared to the previous year. Growing by 36% from 2019 in turnover, Icam has managed in a wise way the difficulties that have characterized the sector including the well-known...