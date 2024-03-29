Ivs group, another year of growth

Budget 2023 approved for IVS Group, Italian leader and second operator in Europe in the management of vending machines and semi-automatic for the administration of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). the board of directors has approved of the accounts closed with a consolidated turnover pairs to 726,2 million Euros, 34% in more regarding 2022, an ebitda adjusted to 116,2 million Euros (+26.2%) and a profit clearly pairs to 17,6 million Euros (+131.2%) with an adjusted net profit of Euro 13.8 million (+66.4%). Net financial debt amounted to Euro 421,1 million.

The sales by sectors in which the group’s activities are divided report a 2023 that for the vending management activities closed with sales of Euro 562,3 million, +24,3% compared to 2022. Italy stands out with 463,4 million Euros in turnover, followed by France (49,9 million Euros), Spain (37,3 million). Turnover for the resale sector in 2023 was 131,6 million Euro, up 97,9% compared to 2022.



The horeca business generated revenues of 21,7 million Euro, +108,4% compared to 2022. In vending, the total number of disbursements of the group at 31 December 2023 came close to one billion, amounting to 991,5 million Euros from 827,2 million in 2022 (+19.9%). The acquisitions made during the year contributed pro-rata to the sales of 2023 for about 1,4 million Euro.

"2023 was another year of growth, but above all of consolidation of the important operations carried out in July 2022 -underlines Paolo Covre, president of IVS Group-. The integration of the acquired new realities, proceeds positively, as from plans and implies both the optimization of the resources, is the development of new competences of market. A demanding job, but indispensable in a macroeconomic and consumption scenario as complex as the current one. A work that will lay the foundations for an even stronger and more recognized IVS group, in Italy and in Europe".

According to the company’s official statement, "higher sales volumes for the group may come from new contracts, some of them of great importance, such as the one with the Stellantis group in four European countries, for which the installations and the first services have been started. The presence of important factories, as well as in Italy and France, also in Germany and Poland, where IVS has a recent presence, represents a basis on which to build greater logistics efficiency and ability to serve these markets".