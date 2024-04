Si è spento Roberto Bertazzoni, patron di Smeg e La Pavoni

People Richard Williams new ceo of Müller in UK and Ireland

Takes the place of Justin Cook: in the past he has been in the dairy sector with Saputo

Richard Williams is the new ceo of Müller Yogurt & Dessert in the UK and Ireland. He replaces Justin Cook, former ceo of Jacobs Douwe Egberts who, since March 2021, had become ceo of the company.<br i... more