Birra Peroni: Riccardo Piazzolla new Trade Marketing Director
By this appointment the company aims to define plans focused on the needs of shoppers and customers
Birra Peroni has announced the appointment of Riccardo Piazzolla as new Trade Marketing Director. The manager, who took office on 1 April, reporting directly to Enrico Galasso , president and CEO of Birra Peroni, is responsible for defining and planning the activation strategies of the sales points of the various channels, with the aim of making the most of the brands in the company's portfolio.Before...
EFA News - European Food Agency
