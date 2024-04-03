Birra Peroni: Riccardo Piazzolla new Trade Marketing Director

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Birra Peroni has announced the appointment of Riccardo Piazzolla as new Trade Marketing Director. The manager, who took office on 1 April, reporting directly to Enrico Galasso , president and CEO of Birra Peroni, is responsible for defining and planning the activation strategies of the sales points of the various channels, with the aim of making the most of the brands in the company's portfolio.Before...