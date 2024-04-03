It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Insomnia. Nestlé Research: a bioactive mixture as an antidote

The discovery was made together with researchers from the National University of Singapore Sleep Center

A study carried out by Nestlé Research, the Research Center based in Lausanne, Switzerland, together with the National University of Singapore Sleep Center, has given rise to an exceptional discovery. A specific bioactive mixture containing different components capable of improving the level of natural drowsiness, the quality of sleep and the mood upon awakening. The discovery represents a revolution...

lml - 39630

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar