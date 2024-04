Il fondo QuattroR rileva 50% di M. Zanetti Bev. Group (Segafredo)

Coffee The QuattroR fund acquires 50% of M. Zanetti Bev. Group (Segafredo)

The family keeps the remaining 50%. The new CEO is Pierluigi Tosato

Coffee is increasingly at the center of finance and private equity operations. After Caffè Borbone (controlled by the Italmobiliare dei Pesenti holding) and illyCaffè (invested by Rhone Capital), the p... more