The QuattroR fund acquires 50% of M. Zanetti Bev. Group (Segafredo)

Coffee is increasingly at the center of finance and private equity operations. After Caffè Borbone (controlled by the Italmobiliare dei Pesenti holding) and illyCaffè (invested by Rhone Capital), the private equity fund QuattroR has acquired a 50% stake in Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group with the aim of accelerating its growth and the creation of long-term value. The remaining part remains under the control of the Zanetti family .

Announced last December (see EFA News article), the operation resulted in a capital increase of 100 million, and envisages an exit over 3-4 years, probably with a listing abroad (Mzbg was already listed on the Milan Stock Exchange until 2021).

Founded by Massimo Zanetti more than 50 years ago, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group is one of the main global players in the coffee sector, with a presence in the main markets in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East, both through organic development and through acquisitions.

The Italian market today represents less than 10% of the Group's turnover, present in 110 countries, with 20 factories and an important network of coffee shops.

With a portfolio of over 40 brands, including the best-known Segafredo, a symbol of Italian espresso coffee since 1960, the group now has more than 3,300 employees and closed 2023 with a turnover of 1.1 billion euros.

The Board of Directors also appointed Pierluigi Tosato as the new CEO of the group, while Massimo Zanetti remains president. Tosato has more than 25 years of experience in the food & beverage sector of large industrial groups, as CEO and member of the board of directors of companies including Biscuits Bouvard, Continental Bakeries, Deoleo, Bolton Food, Acqua Minerale San Benedetto.

The QuattroR fund has an endowment of over 700 million euros and was subscribed, among others, by Cdp, Cassa Forense, Inail and Inarcassa in 2017 to support and promote companies in the Made in Italy sector. It is controlled by the Sgr of the same name led by CEO Francesco Conte and chaired by Flavio Valeri . In the food sector it has already invested in Casalasco, one of the main national operators in canned tomatoes.