The International Wine Conference opens today in Franciacorta (Italy)

30 delegations from wine-producing nations around the world will be at the work table: ministers, deputy ministers and ambassadors will meet on 12-13 April

The first International Wine Conference (Wine Ministerial Meeting) of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine kicks off today with the arrival of 30 delegations from wine-producing nations around the world, hosted by the Italian Government in Franciacorta (Brescia). The italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, the President and Director General of the International Vine and Wine Organization, Luigi Moio and John Barker, ministers, deputy ministers and ambassadors will be present.

The work will start tomorrow morning, April 12th, at the Ca' del Bosco winery in Erbusco (BS) with the ministerial meeting in which the future of wine and the strategies for the development of the entire sector at an international level will be discussed. On April 13th the delegations will move to Verona, to Vinitaly, to inaugurate the two pavilions of the italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. The ministerial will end at OperaWine, with exhibitors from the wineries selected by Wine Spectator, in Verona, with greetings from Minister Lollobrigida , the president of Vinitaly and Veronafiere Federico Bricolo and the institutional offices of the Municipality of Verona and the Veneto Region.

This is the first meeting at ministerial level of the International Organization of Vine and Wine, which turns one hundred years old this year. The program will be spread over two days 12-13 April 2024.