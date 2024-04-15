The Italian Packaging Institute joins Europen to relaunch the EU's competitiveness

Istituto Italiano Imballaggio (Italian Packaging Institute), an associative network for the packaging supply chain, has been officially part of Europen since April 2024, important reality that operates at a European level with the aim of making the packaging market accessible and effective, respecting the product and the environment. Francesca Siciliano Stevens, General Secretary of Europen, commented: “This entry marks another important step in strengthening a network of experts in view of the entry into force of the new PPWR Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation”.

After participation in WPO (World Packaging Organization) and EPIC (European Packaging Institutes Consortium), membership in Europen represents a further strategic step for the Institute on the path towards internationalization. Increasing openness and action at a global level is one of the objectives of Alessandra Fazio's presidency.

As a first action, the Institute found itself in full agreement in signing the "Joint European industry Manifesto", a rallying call signed by 85 national associations, which have come together to prevent the risk of deindustrialisation of Europe and for the relaunch of competitiveness of the continent. The manifesto calls for building a new strategy to unleash the full potential of the single market and create a safe regulatory environment for EU industry to remain globally competitive.