Costa Coffee debuts in Italy

Avolta, through the brand Autogrill, inaugurated the first local in Italy of Costa Coffee, the largest chain of British cafes founded in 1971 by the Italian brothers Bruno and Sergio Costa and from 2018 controlled by Coca-Cola, "landed", you can say, at Fiumicino airport. The collaboration, underlines the official statement, "brings an international partner, present in over 50 countries, also in Italy, enriching not only the brand portfolio of Avolta, increasingly wide and diversified, but also the offer for travelers in a strategic hub such as Fiumicino, the most important gateway to Italy", as well as the main Italian airport in terms of traffic and international visibility.

The official opening of the restaurant offered travelers the opportunity to taste a selection of the food and drink offer of Costa Coffee and to attend a Latte Art Show, with some baristas who showed their talent and passion by serving handmade and complete cups of Latte Art coffee.

"We are very satisfied with the partnership with a high level and international player like Costa Coffee, a testimony of an offer in constant renewal and a continuous strengthening of our collaborations, to offer travelers an experience without equal -emphasizes Massimiliano Santoro, ceo Italy F&B of Avolta-. Costa Coffee enters the Italian market with us and I would like to thank them for their trust in us. Special thanks also to Aeroporti di Roma, which hosted the new venue with which we further enrich our presence in the most important airport in Italy, where every day we interface with a high number of travelers, offering them solutions able to meet every need, taste and trend".

"Thanks to the collaboration with Costa Coffee, we continue to look to the future, experimenting and creating new solutions to meet the needs of travelers -explains Luca D'Alba, general manager Italy F&B of Avolta-. With this new opening in Fiumicino we continue our consolidation process in the airport channel, which is an important segment of our business and where, given the high number of travelers, it is necessary to respond to multiple needs with an evolved approach and a constantly updated offer".

The new Costa Coffee, continues the note, exhibits "a sweet and savory food offer, composed of locally sourced delicacies that enhance Italian excellence". Designed in close collaboration and specifically designed to meet the needs of travelers in transit in Fiumicino, Costa Coffee offers coffee as a "central element of the new premises". For sale, in addition to "famous Signature Coffee Bend -still says the note-, a wide and diverse choice of hot and cold drinks, without neglecting plant-based offers: from classic Italian espresso to cappuccinos, tea, chocolates and cold coffee, not forgetting fruit smoothies, vegan drinks and milk-shake".

In addition to a wide range of beverages, the note concludes, "the new venue also offers a selection of desserts, such as croissants, cakes and muffins, and savoury products, such as wraps, sandwiches and bagels. A menu designed to inspire travelers in transit and to ensure a quality stop, with fresh and tasty food".

"The opening of our first restaurant in Italy is a very exciting moment -adds Sam O'Brien, Emena managing director of Costa Coffee-. It was the Costa brothers' love for Italian coffee and the impossibility of finding it in their new homeland, England, that gave birth to Costa Coffee. We are pleased to collaborate with Autogrill, in Fiumicino, to provide quality service to customers traveling to and from Italy, sharing our Italian roots with new consumers".

"This approach -says Marilena Blasi, ADR chief commercial officer- allows us to increase the breadth of the offer in line with the pillars of ADR’s evolutionary vision. We thank Avolta for having identified an excellent solution to increase the satisfaction of passengers of the airport in extra-Schengen. The Costa Coffee sign enriches the portfolio of food & beverage brands present at the Rome Fiumicino airport, ensuring passengers a unique experience that makes the Leonardo da Vinci airport increasingly perceived as a place to live".