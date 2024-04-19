Mondelez risks a fine from the EU

The EU seems willing to fine the giant Mondelez for blocking cross-border sales. The news was leaked by the Financial Times which, in turn, cites rumors from people who know about the issue. The fine could be worth a few million Euros, but above all it could arrive next month. The European Commission could also order Mondelez to stop blocking the sale of its products between EU member states: this would in fact cause a "potential harm to consumers at a time of high inflation".

EU antitrust authorities began investigating Mondelez International in early 2021: at the time, the European Commission had put the giant under antitrust investigation for possible practices restricting competition on European national markets. In a document, the company said it expected a liability of about 340 million Euros in relation to the issue.



