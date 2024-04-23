Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Guala Closures acquires the Greek Astir Vitiogiannis
Consolidates its presence in the glass bottle closures sector
Guala Closures announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Astir Vitogiannis Bros SA, a leading Greek manufacturer of crown closures. Astir produces more than 12 billion closures every year and in 2023 generated a turnover of 75 million euros and an Ebitda of 19 million euros. Founded in 1953, Astir operates in two factories located in Greece and South Africa and has a strong international...
