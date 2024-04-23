Circular economy, presented the Arabica Oil from coffee waste

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

It debuted a month ago in the world of cosmetics with a partnership with Intercos and is already ready for the first big leap. Let’s talk about Amarey, a company founded by the Illy family, a startup specialized in functional products derived from coffee that presented, on the occasion of Earth Day (which was celebrated yesterday April 22) its innovative Arabica Oil, functional ingredient derived f...