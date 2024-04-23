Cantine Toso: turnover of 45 million euros in 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Cantine Toso, among the largest private Piedmontese wineries, closed 2023 with 45 million euros, marking a +25% compared to 2022, strongly conditioned by the international geopolitical situation. The export aspect, which has always been a fundamental lever for the company, also smiles: it is worth approximately 30 million euros, 65% of the turnover. Also contributing to the company's growth is...