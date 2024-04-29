Nespresso: Philipp Navratil is the new global CEO

Philipp Navratil, head of Nestlé's Strategic Coffee Business Unit since 2020, has been appointed as the new CEO of Nespresso. Guillaume Le Cunff , Navratil 's predecessor in the role, will become a member of the executive committee of the Nestlé Group and CEO of Zone Europe, effective 1 July 2024.

Before becoming head of the Coffee Strategic Business Unit, Navratil held several senior positions for Nestlé in Latin America, including Coffee Business Executive Officer in Mexico, where he significantly contributed to the development of the Nescafé brand. The manager is an experienced marketer and senior business leader with extensive international experience in various roles, including sales and finance.

Commenting on the recent changes, David Rennie, Executive Vice President and Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands, said: “On behalf of Ncb, I would like to thank Guillaume Le Cunff for his great leadership of Nespresso and wish him the best in his new position. We are very pleased to appoint Philipp Navratil , an established coffee expert, as CEO of Nespresso. His extensive international experience in the coffee industry makes him the ideal candidate to take the helm of the world's leading premium coffee brand."