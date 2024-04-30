Keurig Dr Pepper, positive quarter thanks to the price increase

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Keurig Dr Pepper beat Wall Street’s expectations of first quarter sales and earnings. The beverage company in Burlington, Massachusetts, recorded an adjusted profit of 38 cents per share for the quarter ending March 31, slightly higher than analysts' estimates of 35 cents per share. Net sales amounted to 3.47 billion dollars, compared to analysts' estimates of 3.41 billion dollars, 3.4% more than a...