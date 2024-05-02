Wine to Asia: everything is ready for the second edition

Wine to Asia has reached its second edition. Promoted by Vinitaly, the international wine and spirits exhibition is scheduled in Shenzhen, at the Convention Center (Futian), from 9 to 11 May 2024. Organized by Veronafiere, the exhibition includes the participation of 120 Italian wineries, in collaboration with the historic partner Shenzhen Pacco Communication, Wine to Asia 2024 which already records the presence of over 500 brands (+11% compared to 2023). The Italian pavilion is promoted by Ice Agenzia with 50 companies present.

Thanks to the incoming activity carried out by the Italian-Chinese delegates of Veronafiere, the Franciacorta Protection Consortium and 70 other wineries located in the exhibition area of the event also participate.

The thematic areas of the second edition of Wine to Asia are: Living Wine, the international area of natural wines, with the debut of the producers of Vi.Te; Hey Whiskey; Hunter Gallery; Top100 Chinese Wines Lounge by Lili Zhu; Champagne Lounge and VIP Lounge. The Grana Padano Consortium plays the role of exclusive partner. The participation of the four main importers of Italian wine in China (Globally, Zefiro, Sarment and Interprocom) and of De Longhi has been confirmed, with a new format dedicated to home design.