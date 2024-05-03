Mondelez beats first quarter estimates

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Mondelez International beat market estimates by closing a first quarter with sales and earnings exceeding analyst expectations. In the first trimester the company has recorded a turnover clearly of 9,29 billion dollars, beating the estimate average of the analysts who previewed 9,16 billion dollars: on an adjusted basis, Mondelez recorded a profit of 95 cents per share for the quarter ending 31 March,...