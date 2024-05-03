It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Danone buys Functional Formularies

The company Usa develops formulas to provide essential nutrients to those who have difficulty consuming solid foods

Danone has acquired, from Swander Pace Capital, Functional Formularies, a company based in the United States that develops formulas designed to provide essential nutrients and support people who may have difficulty consuming solid foods due to various health conditions. Its products are made with organic and wholemeal ingredients, without artificial additives and preservatives commonly found in traditional...

fc - 40416

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar