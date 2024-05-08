Three acquisitions for Omnia Technologies

Omnia Technologies, the platform active in automation and bottling technologies for the sectors of spirits, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products and pharmaceuticals, launches a new division dedicated to the High-speed beverage focused on blowing, bottling, labelling and packaging technologies. It does so through the acquisitions of Acmi, Sacmi Beverage and Sacmi Labelling.

Acmi, based in Fornovo di Taro (Parma), is a company active worldwide in the design and production of complete packaging and bottling lines, mainly for the food and beverage industry, where it often acts as the main contractor and line integrator. Founded in 1984 by the Magri family, Acmi has a turnover of about 100 million Euro and a staff of 420 employees, distributed in five production plants in Northern Italy and four sales subsidiaries in Mexico, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The product portfolio includes palletizers and depalletizers, cartoners, wrappers, manipulators, multifunctional robots and transport systems.

Sacmi Beverage and Sacmi Labelling are today among the most recognized players in the market, thanks to the important strategic investments undertaken and the know-how developed in recent decades by Sacmi in the bottling and labelling sectors for the High-Tech sectorSpeed beverage.

Based in Parma, Sacmi Beverage supplies stand-alone machines and complete lines of high-speed blowing and bottling for PET/rPET (virgin/recycled PET plastic), cans and glass bottles, as well as proposing solutions for the dairy sectordairy, with form-fill-seal technology, and for the wine sector, with bag-in-box solutions. The company has a turnover of about 110 million Euros, a staff of about 160 employees and a fleet of over 600 machines installed.

Based in Verona and Nanhai (China), Sacmi Labelling provides automatic labelling solutions, suitable for glass containers, plastic and metal for the high-speed beverage, beer, food, wine and detergent sectors: it produces around 70 million Euros, employs 300 employees and has an installed fleet of over 1,700 machines. Together, Sacmi Beverage and Sacmi Labelling share a global network of subsidiaries in France, Spain, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, the Arab Emirates, Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

"The creation of the new High-Speed Beverage division significantly expands our portfolio in Bottling & packaging -says Andrea Stolfa, ceo of Omnia Technologies-, enhancing the ability to offer innovative end-to-end solutions, thanks also to the integration with beverage processing technologies designed and manufactured by Tmci Padovan and Della Toffola".