DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr invests in fine steel blanking

DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr and Trasteel Trading Holding SA announce a new partnership for the development, growth and consolidation of the production base of Util Industries SpA. The partnership involves the Idea Ccr1 funds and the Flexible Capital Fund both managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr and Trasteel through the subscription of a capital increase for a total of 15 million euros. The operation was made possible thanks to the direct involvement of Roberto Signoriello , former general manager of Itt Friction Technologies Fine Blanking Division and of Feintool Italia, appointed CEO of Util.

Util, founded in 1959, operates in steel blanking and is a European manufacturer of plates for car brake supports. The group has over 400 employees in two factories in Villanova d'Asti and Guangzhou, China, and closed 2023 with 79 million euros in revenues, an Ebitda of over 8 million euros and net assets, including the increase of capital, of 28 million euros.

The company has been controlled by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr since 2019, which coordinated its restructuring and relaunch. The funds will be used to support the new industrial plan. “I am proud and enthusiastic to have accepted this role and to share and promote with the shareholders the development and growth project of the Util group, which envisages a solid medium and long-term industrial program as a strategy”, stated the CEO of Useful Roberto Signoriello .

For their part, Vincenzo Manganelli and Federico Giribaldi , Managing Directors of DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR, said: “The collaboration with Trasteel will allow Util to develop important synergies and know-how both from a commercial and purchasing point of view, further strengthening the prospects envisaged in the industrial plan".

Gianfranco Imperato , CEO of Trasteel, concluded: “We are happy to accompany DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr and Roberto Signoriello on this important journey. Our entry into Util also establishes our entry into blanking processes, continuing the verticalization strategy of our group that began in 2020".