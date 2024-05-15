Pinsami: 10 million euros from Banca Finint

Banca Finint has structured a loan of 10 million euros for the benefit of Pinsami Srl. The objective is to support the investment and development plans of a Made in Italy company, with an already respectable export to Europe. The operation was signed by a pool of financiers made up of Bcc Banca Iccrea, Tenax Capital and Emil Banca. The financing is part of the growth path undertaken by Pinsami, controlled by the German investment fund Deutsche Invest Capital Solutions (Dics).

The plan, oriented towards the growth of sales volumes both in Italy and abroad and the inclusion of new products, will now make use of the installation of a new production line in the Reggio Emilia plant, focusing on innovation, sustainability and technological progress to compete in a constantly evolving sector such as the food sector. In detail, the operation structured by Banca Finint will make it possible to support the investment plan of the Reggio Emilia company through the installation of a third dedicated line which will allow, in addition to increasing production capacity, the creation of further variants of the product capable to also satisfy foreign demand.

The marketing of the products is managed through large-scale distribution and e-commerce in Italy, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. “The operation concluded thanks to the collaboration with Banca Finint allows us to make processes more efficient and considerably increase the number of employees, becoming an even more important player in the territory in which we operate", declares Mauro Dalle Vacche , managing director and sales manager of Pinsami. "We are proud to be able to offer job prospects to an ever-increasing number of young residents in our province".

For his part, Rudi Facchini , investment director and responsible for Italy of Dics, said: “This financing allows us to continue the very ambitious growth path that we have set ourselves for Pinsami, which wants to continue to strengthen its position as premium category leader in the production of pinsa bases in Italy and abroad. Thanks to the new production line, we are confident that we will be able to more than double our turnover in the next two years."

Finally, Simone Brugnera , Head of Minibond and Direct Lending at Banca Finint declared: “The complex operation which featured an interesting and innovative reality in the Food & Beverage sector strengthens Banca Finint's positioning among the reference players in the structuring of operations financing to support the Italian entrepreneurial fabric. The synergistic collaboration between the financial institutions involved was fundamental to successfully completing this operation, confirming the solidity and ability of Banca Finint in facilitating strategic growth projects for companies."

Founded in 2015 in Reggio Emilia, Pinsami specializes exclusively in the production of premium pinsa bases for Retail and Ho.Re.Ca. The company can count on 200 master pin makers who work over 100 thousand pins by hand every day in the two factories in Reggio Emilia. In 2023 the Company reached 24 million euros in revenues, with the export sector growing by +125%. Since 2021, Pinsami has been controlled by the German private equity fund Deutsche Invest Capital Solution.