At auction, a Piedmontese monastery with vineyard

The estate is Agricola Montefiorito: it costs 3.9 million euros including 13 hectares of vines and 30,000 bottles

Sotheby's auction house is auctioning off a 17th-century monastery with commercial vineyards in Piedmont. The target price is 3.9 million Euros and bidding will open on May 23. This is a monastery in Asti: the estate is known as Azienda Agricola Montefiorito and includes 13 hectares of organically farmed vineyards. The current owner is Ole Mikael Jensen, currently on the board of Pricer AB, one of the leaders in point-of-sale digitization and offers electronic shelf labeling system (he is a partner of Carrefour) and formerly a board member of Montefiorito S.r.l. Agricultural Society. 

The Danish businessman bought it in 2013 but now lives in Copenhagen and has decided to sell the estate, which, among its previous owners, includes the family of Nobel laureate Rita Levi-Montalcini, as pointed out by Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby's International Realty, which listed the property in April at exactly 3.95 million euros.

According to the listing, the vineyard is capable of producing up to 40,000 bottles a year and has a "state-of-the-art winery" built into the hillside. In addition, a hidden tunnel leads to a cave where the estate's wines are aged. In total, we are talking about 5,300 square meters of the property are dedicated to winery space.

The sale includes tractors and other field machinery to cultivate the vineyards, which have been certified organic since 2019 and are home to five different grape varieties, including Nebbiolo, the flagship grape of the Piedmont region. The vineyard was reportedly "significantly renovated" over three years to optimize space and vine health. Wine production is currently in the hands of Gian Luca Colombo, who has his own organic and biodynamic winery in the Langhe Doc area. Colombo has worked as a consultant winemaker for some of the best producers in the Langhe, including Castello di Perno. The package includes an impressive collection of 30,000 estate-aged wines, a two-level infinity pool, a restaurant and rooftop terrace as well as 10,000 square feet of living space, including 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five kitchens and two laundry rooms.
