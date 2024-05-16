At auction, a Piedmontese monastery with vineyard

Sotheby's auction house is auctioning off a 17th-century monastery with commercial vineyards in Piedmont. The target price is 3.9 million Euros and bidding will open on May 23. This is a monastery in Asti: the estate is known as Azienda Agricola Montefiorito and includes 13 hectares of organically farmed vineyards. The current owner is Ole Mikael Jensen, currently on the board of Pricer AB, one of the leaders in point-of-sale digitization and offers electronic shelf labeling system (he is a partner of Carrefour) and formerly a board member of Montefiorito S.r.l. Agricultural Society.

The Danish businessman bought it in 2013 but now lives in Copenhagen and has decided to sell the estate, which, among its previous owners, includes the family of Nobel laureate Rita Levi-Montalcini, as pointed out by Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby's International Realty, which listed the property in April at exactly 3.95 million euros.

According to the listing, the vineyard is capable of producing up to 40,000 bottles a year and has a "state-of-the-art winery" built into the hillside. In addition, a hidden tunnel leads to a cave where the estate's wines are aged. In total, we are talking about 5,300 square meters of the property are dedicated to winery space.