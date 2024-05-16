Fabrizio Dosi new ceo of Frescobaldi

Marchesi Frescobaldi Group has appointed Fabrizio Dosi as its new ceo. As ceo, Dosi will oversee the group's many brands, including prestigious Super Tuscan producer Ornellaia, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino and Domaine Roy & Fils in Oregon. Dosi joined the group as coo in 2019: He began his career in consulting before moving into the luxury watch industry, working as senior marketing director at Bulgari, before continuing down the fashion path, taking the position of GM Asia-Pacific and then ceo of Giorgio Armani Hong Kong. He later moved to Illy first as president for Asia and then as global vice president of its B2C business unit.

Dosi, immediately after his appointment, described the world of wine as a "real passion," emphasizing its role as "one of Italy's most important economic and cultural drivers". For this, he explains, it is a great honor as well as a significant responsibility to lead such a prestigious group, and I extend my sincere thanks to the whole Frescobaldi family for the trust and support they have always shown me".



"Fabrizio Dosi -said Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of the group- is a strong point: he arrived at Frescobaldi with a rich experience in the most diverse sectors, from catering to high fashion, and then immerse himself with passion in the world of wine. His ability to see the world from different positions has been of immense value to us and we have benefited every day from his great generosity".



Dosi succeeds Giovanni Gedddes, who joined Frescobaldi in 1996 and announced his retirement last autumn.