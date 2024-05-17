S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna support italian Catering Day 2024

Catering Day 2024 (Giornata della Ristorazione) is coming soon, an event created by Fipe - Confcommercio, with the aim of celebrating a renewed feeling of community through the valorisation of the culture of Italian catering and hospitality . This year too, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna support the inclusive, supportive and profoundly ethical popular event, sharing fundamental values and common objectives: the culture of Italian hospitality, the excellence of catering, conviviality and innovation.

As icons of Made in Italy in the world, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna have consolidated their role as protagonists in the fine dining sector over the years, thanks to products chosen to accompany the creations of the best chefs around the world, making them unique and the convivial moments are unforgettable. Furthermore, S.Pellegrino places itself at the forefront in promoting the supply chain, with particular attention to the future of high-profile catering. An example of this is the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, the project dedicated to the training of young talents, protagonists of the cuisine of tomorrow.

“We are proud to support Catering Day for the second consecutive year, an event that reflects the fundamental values of Italian conviviality and hospitality, values that are at the heart of our identity as a Group. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna have always supported the catering industry and represent excellence in the fine dining sector. We firmly believe in the importance of working as a system and building connections that can fuel an even more solid and inclusive community. This is why we also created the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a global platform dedicated to training and supporting young culinary talents", underlines Giuliano Dal Fò, CFO at Nestlé Waters South Europe.

"For six years - he concludes -, this biennial journey has united different nations and gastronomic cultures, promoting diversity, creativity and innovation. Participating in the Catering Day is an opportunity for us to join forces with other protagonists of the sector and strengthen the link between tradition and innovation. We are grateful to be able to contribute to this initiative which promotes the values that are so dear to us and which allows us to be an active part of a community that shares the same passion and dedication for art of catering".

With a constant commitment to promoting Italian culinary culture and quality hospitality, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna once again confirm themselves as prominent partners of the Catering Day. In line with their role as ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world of gastronomy, their support reflects their commitment to shared values of conviviality, excellence and innovation.

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Beverages are international brands of Sanpellegrino SpA, based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent excellence in quality by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style throughout the world as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being . Sanpellegrino SpA is the reference company in the beverage sector in Italy, with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs and soft drinks. Sanpellegrino, as a producer of mineral water, has always been committed to the valorisation of water, a primary asset for the planet and works with responsibility and passion to guarantee a quality future for this resource.