Supercap chiude accordo con "Best-in-Class" del sughero

Packaging and logistics Logistic, Ignazio Messina and Tarros connect Italy, Libya and Egypt

The new line from half june will scale three Italian ports, three Libyans and one Egyptian/ Annex

The shipping companies Ignazio Messina and Tarros connect Italy with Libya and Egypt. They do so with a service that, in the case of Messina is called Eli, acronym for Egypt, Libie and Italie, and in the... more