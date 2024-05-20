Supercap closes agreement with "Best-in-Class" of cork

Supercap closes a new agreement with a Portuguese "Best-in-Class" in cork production and consolidates its market positioning with a new partnership for the supply of microgranules. The subject of the contract is the exclusive "SD Shank", an innovative microgranule developed with proprietary technology capable of satisfying the most stringent quality tests for so-called "clear spirits". “This is a strategic choice", explains Mirco Bannini , CEO and founder of the company, now part of the Crealis Group". This agreement, which is added to those already existing between Supercap and the main suppliers in the sector, allows us not only to strengthen our position in the microgranule and natural cork market, but also to guarantee our customers all over the world the best service, always maintaining high quality standards".

At the helm of Crealis' "luxury bartop" division, Supercap specializes in the T-cap market and is a pioneer in the creation of technical closures in natural cork, cork microgranules and thermoplastic materials. With production sites in Italy, Mexico and Portugal, the company achieved a turnover of approximately 80 million euros in 2022. Crealis, an international group specialized in closure solutions for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, olive oil and vinegar, has a global turnover of over 300 million euros per year, with 1500 employees and 17 production sites in 8 countries, for a total production of over 5 billion pieces every year.