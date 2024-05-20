Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Caffè Vergnano: turnover rises to 106 million euros in 2023
The fastest growing sector (+14%) is Horeca which covers 37% of the turnover
Caffè Vergnano closes 2023 with a total gross turnover of 106 million euros, up 7% compared to the previous year. The fastest growing sector was Horeca (+14%) which represents 37% of the total turnover, but all sectors are expanding and, above all, have recovered profitability thanks to a strategy which aims to present itself to the market as a reference point for the premium segment on all channels,...
lml - 40888
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency