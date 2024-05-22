It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Tonitto 1939: growing exports, with Eastern Europe as a target

The Italian company's intention is to achieve sales of 10 million euros by the end of the year

The first months of 2024 marked a decisive change of pace abroad for Tonitto 1939 ice creams, a market which recorded a sales record in the first quarter of 2024. The Italian company, leader in Italy for sorbet and ice cream without added sugars, in fact, it has managed to launch numerous large-scale projects, conquering much of Eastern Europe. The foreign market itself accounts for approximately 30%...

EFA News - European Food Agency
