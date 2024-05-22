Starbucks opens in the heart of Naples

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The second Starbucks store in Campania will open tomorrow in the evocative setting of the Galleria Umberto I in Naples. The store, opened in partnership with Percassi, the brand's exclusive licensee partner in Italy, is the 38th in Italy and brings with it 30 new jobs. Each employee will be followed throughout their professional career thanks to an offer of training and refresher courses.Italian coffee...