Von der Leyen: "Agricultural career must be made attractive"

A new appeal for the first sector came from the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen , in the video message addressed to the Federation of Swedish farmers, on the occasion of their general assembly. "I would like to send you my warmest regards and assure you of the enormous importance we attach to your work," von der Leyen said, addressing his interlocutors.

“Day after day, farmers across Europe care for their land to provide us with high-quality food. But you are facing a growing set of challenges. From global market instabilities triggered by conflict, to price volatility, to severe impacts of climate changes such as droughts, fires and floods. We not only listen to your concerns about the future: we are taking actions, at European level, to support you immediately, as well as in the medium and long term."

Von der Leyen then reiterated the "three steps" already implemented this year by the European Union in the agricultural sector. “First, we have started to reduce administrative burdens to make your daily operations easier,” she said, citing, for example, we have exempted smaller farms, with less than 10 hectares, from controls and burdens. Because doing more for the environment is also a question of trust."

Secondly, the President of the EU Commission mentioned the changes, "in record time", of "some parts of our Common Agricultural Policy, to give you more flexibility. If your field is flooded or your forest is burned due to extreme weather events, you deserve support, not sanctions."

Third point: "We have listened to your request to obtain a fair price for your products. I think that in our Union no farmer should be forced to sell products below cost. As a first step, we have launched an observatory to create greater transparency in the supply chain food value".

Von de Leyen then promised "further measures to strengthen the negotiating power of farmers throughout the value chain". The "hard work" of farmers "should pay off." She then asked herself: "How can we encourage more young people to take up this profession? In Sweden, a new young farmer can already receive up to 32,000 euros in European funding to help them start their own agricultural business. However, we need to do more to make Agriculture is an attractive career choice. This starts with making things easier for this generation of farmers and offering a clear perspective to future generations of farmers 'EU'.

In conclusion, the President of the EU Commission said he looked forward to the first recommendations that will be announced this summer, as they will guide our efforts in the years to come. As we continue this dialogue, you can count on Europe's unwavering support. We are as committed to the land as we are to our farmers and want to see it thrive," she concluded.