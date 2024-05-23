German shopping for Fedrigoni: Poli-Tape outlet

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Fedrigoni Group, a global operator active in the production of special cards for luxury packaging, labels and self-adhesive materials and RFID solutions, announced that it has concluded an agreement for the acquisition of the majority of the Poli-groupTape, an internationally recognized German manufacturer of high-quality materials for graphic applications, including textiles, signage, digital...