Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
German shopping for Fedrigoni: Poli-Tape outlet
The company is active in signage, digital printing and other specialty products
The Fedrigoni Group, a global operator active in the production of special cards for luxury packaging, labels and self-adhesive materials and RFID solutions, announced that it has concluded an agreement for the acquisition of the majority of the Poli-groupTape, an internationally recognized German manufacturer of high-quality materials for graphic applications, including textiles, signage, digital...
fc - 40996
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency